Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a P/E ratio of 55.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

