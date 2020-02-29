Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.23.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.96. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a P/E ratio of 55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

