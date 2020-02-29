Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo (LON:AMGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

Shares of LON AMGO opened at GBX 34.85 ($0.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.39. Amigo has a 52 week low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $165.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.43.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

