Short Interest in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Drops By 12.0%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 18,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter.

XXII stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

