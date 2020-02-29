Short Interest in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Rises By 10.1%

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

NYSE ADC opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

