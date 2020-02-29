Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Declines By 25.4%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 574,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 30th total of 770,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,035,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

