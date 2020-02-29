Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Declines By 15.6%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 132,126 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

