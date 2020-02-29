Short Interest in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Grows By 23.9%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 30th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $0.89 on Friday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 2,018.7% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

