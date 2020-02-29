Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Expands By 10.9%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $3.39 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.68.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

