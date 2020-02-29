Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Expands By 36.8%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

