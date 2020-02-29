Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Increases By 36.3%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 30th total of 14,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ERIC opened at $8.04 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

