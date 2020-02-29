Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Grows By 12.7%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $34.46 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

