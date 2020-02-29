SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $4.31 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

