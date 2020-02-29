Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Smart Sand traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 593,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 236,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

