Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Nova Scotia earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$70.22 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$67.17 and a 12-month high of C$76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

