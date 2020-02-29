Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) & Kosmos Energy (OTCMKTS:KOS) Head to Head Comparison

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -3.69% -2.41% -0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonde Resources and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.82 -$93.99 million ($0.05) -61.00

Sonde Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sonde Resources and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 143.36%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Sonde Resources has a beta of 40.56, meaning that its stock price is 3,956% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Sonde Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

