SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

