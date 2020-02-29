Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

