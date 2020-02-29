Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 13.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) dropped 13.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.15, approximately 1,745,675 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 654,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 201,471 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $824.77 million, a PE ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

