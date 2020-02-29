Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 254,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

WISA stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

