SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

NYSE MNK opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

