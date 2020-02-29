SunTrust Banks Weighs in on ProSight Global’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ProSight Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ProSight Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $13.40 on Thursday. ProSight Global has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.