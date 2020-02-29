SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Toll Brothers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Average” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 257,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

