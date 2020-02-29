Svb Leerink Comments on Clovis Oncology’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

CLVS stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.31.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

