Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,260 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $138,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.