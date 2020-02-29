Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

