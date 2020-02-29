Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris SA has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

