Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Theratechnologies from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.44.

Shares of TH stock opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $275.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.48. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$9.47.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

