Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$99.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$71.67 and a one year high of C$109.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

