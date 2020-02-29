Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 30th total of 342,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TMDI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.62. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.