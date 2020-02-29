TopBuild Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE BLD opened at $101.00 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,869,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

