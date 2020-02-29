UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,293 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $241,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 294,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $254.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

