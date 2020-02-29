Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Univar traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 11114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Univar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univar by 53.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.