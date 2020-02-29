Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 4.41 -$10.84 million $1.41 27.60 Coupa Software $260.37 million 36.69 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -223.51

Upland Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upland Software and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 8 0 3.00 Coupa Software 0 9 16 0 2.64

Upland Software presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $165.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -20.38% 19.32% 5.70% Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upland Software beats Coupa Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

