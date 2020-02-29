Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.74, approximately 3,643,221 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,721,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305 over the last three months. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,290,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Upwork by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 683,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.