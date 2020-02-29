US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 805.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MQY opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

