US Bancorp DE Acquires 358 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $109,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJRD. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NYSE AJRD opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

