US Bancorp DE Acquires 848 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

AGIO opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

