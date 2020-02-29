US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 1,500 SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

