US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 2,500 Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.41. Ellington Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

