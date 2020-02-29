US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 449.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avaya were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 103.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avaya by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Avaya by 250.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NYSE AVYA opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

