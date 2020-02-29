US Bancorp DE Buys 1,894 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.52 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

