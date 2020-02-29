US Bancorp DE Buys 504 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

