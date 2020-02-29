US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $4,448,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 78.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 97,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. DCP Midstream LP has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.01%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

