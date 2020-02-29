US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.46 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.