US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.91 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

