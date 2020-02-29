US Bancorp DE Grows Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

