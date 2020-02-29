US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 83.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bandwidth by 247.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 571.73 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

