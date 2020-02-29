US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

