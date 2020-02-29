US Bancorp DE Has $49,000 Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.35. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

